Greater Hartford 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to pandemic

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:
8 Things To Do This Weekend: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Maple Festival & Volleyball Tournament

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 2021 Greater Hartford Saint Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee announced Thursday.

In a statement, the Committee – which sponsors the parade – said, “In the observance of current public health circumstances…[we have] decided to cancel [the] parade previously scheduled for Saturday, March 13, 2021.”

“This decision was not made lightly and we have everyone’s health and well-being at the forefront of our decision,” said Parade Chairwoman Elizabeth Saunders.

Parade organizers thanked the many volunteers who have been instrumental in the success of the parade over the nearly five decades.

The Committee went on to say, “as long as public health conditions allow, [we are] planning a celebration of Irish culture with a ‘Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day’ event for the fall of 2021, in the Capital City, in anticipation of the Fiftieth Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 12, 2022.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Glastonbury kids collect socks for homeless in Greater Hartford area

News /

Avon Public Schools temporarily moving to remote learning after students test positive for COVID-19 after attending social gathering

News /

Naugatuck man arrested, accused of strangling ex-girlfriend in Manchester

News /

CT restaurants struggle to stay open amid second wave of pandemic

News /

Connecticut closing digital divide as state announces full delivery of over 141K laptops to students in need

News /

Ultra-marathon runner races from CA to CT to help raise more than $40K for Foodshare

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss