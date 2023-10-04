HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Greater Hartford Arts Council (GHAC) is bringing six theaters together to celebrate “Theater Week,” which is a fourteen-day event in Connecticut.

In addition to performances, The Greater Hartford Arts Council is also offering educational workshops for those interested in acting, directing or becoming a playwright.

Officials said guests can partake in a musical theater dance master class or participate in a Motown poetry workshop and open microphone event.

Guests can also enjoy conversations with performers, backstage tours and watch local art groups practice.

Performances will be held from Oct. 1 to Oct. 14 at the six locations below in greater Hartford.

HartBeat Ensemble

Hartford Stage

Little Theater of Manchester

Playhouse on Park!

The Bushnell

TheaterWorks Hartford

“Greater Hartford Arts Council (GHAC) is beyond excited to bring “Theater Week to the Greater Hartford Region,” where six theaters will come together for the first time ever to bring more than the live theater but will be offering educational workshops for both children and adults who are interested in acting, directing, or playwriting,” said Rev. Shelley Best, the CEO of the Greater Hartford Arts Council.