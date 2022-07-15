HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz is underway at Bushnell Park, lasting from July 14 to July 17.

The festival began on Thursday when the Hall High School jazz band kicked off the festivities, and it will last through Sunday. Organizers said this celebration of jazz is the 17th largest jazz event in the country, and it’s all free of charge.

Some of the featured artists that will make an on-stage appearance at the event include Vincent Ingala, Will Prince, The Smooth Jazz All Stars, Matt Marshak, and many more, according to the festival’s website.

Music kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday night. To find out when each artist is expected to perform, visit the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz’s website.