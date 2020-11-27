Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition Inc. uses Concert For Recovery grant to help people with opioid addiction

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition Inc., winners of a $30,000 grant from Concert for Recovery, is using the money to help their community.

Every day at least two people in Connecticut die from an opioid overdose.

It’s been a year since the ‘Concert for Recovery’ with four-time Grammy Award-winning artist Keith Urban. And with the help of CT Realtors, iHeartRadio, and our viewers, over $600,000 was raised to support services here in our state.

Grant awards were given to organizations across the state helping provide services for those struggling with opioid addiction.

The first grant winner we caught up with was Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition Inc.

Mark Jenkins is the executive director and he runs two facilities that help people with opioid addiction.

He received a $30,000 grant from Concert for Recovery and used the money to buy a brand-new minivan. The vehicle helps him take his resources on the road.

Jenkins also provides PPE kits and overdose kits. Inside the overdose kits, he has Narcan and information to help those get the proper resources and help needed.

He tells News 8, “especially during COVID, to still see the number of people we still saw before it just shifted indoors to outdoors.”

Of course, a big thanks to the new vehicle and the grant money that made it happen.