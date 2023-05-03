HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance called on state leaders Wednesday to create what they are calling a “moral state budget.”

A group of faith leaders from more than 50 congregations asked for legislation regarding preventing gun violence, promoting educating, supporting housing, expanding Husky Health Care and helping the environment.

“Gaia will not pit an immigrant child without health care against a mom grieving over the death of her 12-year-old daughter due to gun violence,” Rabbi Debra Canton said. “We will not advocate for money to expand affordable housing while failing to equitably fund schools serving mostly Black and brown students.”

The group also wants leaders to address the state spending cap, pointing to Connecticut’s budget surplus.