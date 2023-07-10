HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater Hartford Jazz Festival is considered a major economic driver, bringing about $3 million into the city, according to the Greater Hartford Arts Council.

“As we invest in Jazz, Jazz invests in our community,” said Rev. Dr. Shelley Best, the CEO of the Greater Hartford Arts Council. “So, we are delighted by this opportunity to have Jazz launch this wonderful Hartford Creates summer in a new and exciting way.”

The event features food and beverage vendors, arts and craft businesses, and musical performances.

“Our festival is the largest free festival of Jazz in the country,” Mayor Luke Bronin said. “Starting Thursday night running through Sunday, we’re gonna have tens of thousands of people out here celebrating Jazz, enjoying this great American art form, coming together as a community from Hartford, from the region, from around New England and around the country.”

The four-day festival, which starts Thursday at Bushnell Park, is part of the Hartford Creates Arts and Culture series.