HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The CICD’s Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 8.

The parade and festival were supposed to take place earlier this month, but event organizers decided to postpone it in solidarity with Hartford police and the City of Hartford after the death of Hartford Police Det. Robert “Bobby” Garten.

The Celebration of Culture will kick off at 1 p.m. The parade will follow its regular route, followed by a festival.

If you can’t attend the parade, you can watch it live on News 8 and WTNH.com.