HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival del Coquí will take place on Sunday.

Officials are gearing up for this weekend’s celebration with a big donation event at New Britain Stadium at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Goya Foods is planning to donate 7,000 pounds of food to the Human Resources Agency of New Britain.



The week will continue with flag-raising ceremonies on Thursday in Hartford before the parade begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

News 8 will live stream the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival del Coquí on our website.

