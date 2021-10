HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 50th Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to go on next year.

It will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Elizabeth Saunders will serve as the parade’s grand marshal and Hartford Healthcare’s President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks has been named Person of the Year for his leadership throughout the pandemic.