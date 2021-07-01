Greater Hartford’s food truck festival returning to Evergreen Walk

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk announced Thursday that the Greater Hartford Food Truck Festival will return this year.

The festival is returning to the shopping center on Saturday, July 10 to July 11. The two-day event will have a variety of food trucks from the Hartford area, including; Beef Kebab from Brazilian Gula Grill, Chicken Parm Chompers from Chompers, Sour Cream & Chive Tots from Loaded Tater Tot Heaven, Maui Waui Nachos from Low-N-Slow Catering and Oreo Cannoli from Meriano’s Cannoli Truck.

Admission is free and open to the public with live music being played throughout the day. Event hours are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.