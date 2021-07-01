Greater Hartford’s food truck festival returning to Evergreen Walk

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk announced Thursday that the Greater Hartford Food Truck Festival will return this year.

The festival is returning to the shopping center on Saturday, July 10 to July 11. The two-day event will have a variety of food trucks from the Hartford area, including; Beef Kebab from Brazilian Gula Grill, Chicken Parm Chompers from Chompers, Sour Cream & Chive Tots from Loaded Tater Tot Heaven, Maui Waui Nachos from Low-N-Slow Catering and Oreo Cannoli from Meriano’s Cannoli Truck.

Admission is free and open to the public with live music being played throughout the day. Event hours are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Community holds vigil to honor 13-year-old killed in Manchester homicide

News /

Family desperate to find missing mom from Hartford

News /

CT launches 'Summer at the Museum' program, free admission for kids under 18 to 90+ museums

News /

More than 300 Hartford kids receive free books after pledging United Way's 'Million Minute' reading challenge

News /

Connecticut Children's releases safety warning for parents as kids resume popular summer activities

News /

Teen driver arrested in New Britain fatal hit-and-run crash on East Street

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss