HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A group of people from Hartford held a tailgate outside the Xfinity Theatre to discuss Jason Aldean’s controversial music video.

Their tailgate was called “try that in a ballgown” in response to Jason Aldean’s song “try that in a small town.”

The song came out in May, but the music video was released two weeks ago. Aldean is getting heat for what some say are racially charged lyrics. The video shows the country artist in front of a Tennessee courthouse which was the site of a mob lynching in 1927.

Thousands of Aldean fans tailgated in the Xfinity Theatre parking lot. Kamora Herrington and other Hartford residents welcomed people to their tent to talk to about the video and its implications.

“We got to figure out to live as a society, we have to figure out how to live together. That’s all we’re doing,” said Kamora Herrington, the owner of Kamora’s Cultural Corner. “If you’re focusing on the differences, let’s meet at the differences, figure out where our lense and view is different and figure out how we can live in community.”

Some fans disagree that that the song is controversial.

“I listened to the song and all these people here have listened to the song and I don’t think there’s anything racist about it,” said Joe Ward from Bristol. “And Jason Aldean, I would say as a fan, of country music and a fan of the scene, is not racist at all.”

On Twitter, Aldean defended this song saying it doesn’t refer to race. He said in part, “Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors.”