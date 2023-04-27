HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Puerto Rican pride will be on full display in Connecticut all summer long.

“There will be many opportunities for the people of Connecticut to get exposed to our diverse and rich culture,” Rep. James Sánchez (D-District 6) said.

There are several events being held throughout the state. Organizers have teamed up to create the Coalition of Connecticut Puerto Rican Parades and Festivals.

They’re coming together to not only promote, but also preserve Puerto Rican culture in Connecticut.

The summer kicks off in June with festivals in New London, Waterbury, Meriden and New Haven.

It’s not just a celebration of Puerto Rican culture, it’s a celebration of community,” said Joe Rodriguez, the president of Puerto Ricans United.

These events culminate with the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade and Festival, which will be bigger and better than ever.

Sammy Vega, the president of the Community Development-Puerto Rican Parade Committee, said it will include cultural performances, live music and food.

News 8 is proud to be part of this event once again.

“I want to recognize our media partner; they’re also celebrating their 75th year this year: News 8,” Vega said. “They’ve been supporting us for five years and they committed to televising live our Greater Hartford Puerto Rican parade.”

That parade will be held on Sept. 10.