Gun manufacturer Stag Arms leaving New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) - Gun manufacturer Stag Arms is packing up and moving out of the state.

The company Stag Arms, LLC has been based in New Brtiain since 2003.

The board of directors says it decided to move its headquarters to "improve the overall customer experience."

A new location has not been finalized, but Stag Arms says it has a short list of options.

