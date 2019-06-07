Gun manufacturer Stag Arms leaving New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) - Gun manufacturer Stag Arms is packing up and moving out of the state.
The company Stag Arms, LLC has been based in New Brtiain since 2003.
Related: Gov. Lamont to sign gun safety bills to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day
The board of directors says it decided to move its headquarters to "improve the overall customer experience."
A new location has not been finalized, but Stag Arms says it has a short list of options.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Trump suspends proposed tariffs on Mexico
- Connecticut opens investigation into Quest Diagnostics breach
- 2 Waterbury men apprehended for allegedly breaking into vacant Wolcott homes
- State's first hemp farmer is in Ledyard
- News 8's Meterologist Joe Furey visits Kaynor Tech in Waterbury
- 65th Infantry Regiment monument in New Britain vandalized
- Gun manufacturer Stag Arms leaving New Britain
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
Space enthusiasts and sky-watchers around the world are in for a treat as the largest planet in the solar system puts on a show in June.Read More »
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Mix of sun and clouds for Friday afternoon
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
Don't Miss
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Connecticut opens investigation into Quest Diagnostics breach
Connecticut is opening an investigation into a data breach that may have...Read More »
-
2 Waterbury men apprehended for allegedly breaking into vacant Wolcott homes
Two Waterbury men are locked up, accused of breaking into a vacant homes in...Read More »
-
State's first hemp farmer is in Ledyard
Recreational pot didn't pass in this legislative session but farmers in...Read More »
-
News 8's Meterologist Joe Furey visits Kaynor Tech in Waterbury
Joe's had a busy day at Kaynor Tech in Waterbury!Read More »
-
65th Infantry Regiment monument in New Britain vandalized
A New Britain monument honoring the 65th Infantry Regiment was vandalized...Read More »
Video Center
-
Search of Farmington home of estranged husband in missing mother case expanded
The search continues for a missing mother of five from New Canaan, while her estranged husband's girlfriend was spotted at an Avon hotel after speaking with investigators.Read More »
-
School bus crash with minor injuries closes road in Guilford
A school bus crash with minor injuries closed a road in Guilford on Friday morning.Read More »
-
Couple says they fell ill at Dominican Republic resort where 3 Americans died
A Colorado couple claims they fell ill at the same Dominican Republic resort where three Americans died just five days apart last month.Read More »