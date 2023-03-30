HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A family in Hartford is about to get a new home thanks to the Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut.

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut (HFHNCC) will officially welcome the Carmona family to their new home during a home dedication ceremony on Thursday, March 30.

Hartford Mayor, Luke Bronin and Senator, Martha Max will also be in attendance.

This is the third home that the organization has built to provide veteran families with sustainable, affordable housing opportunities.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at 315 Capitol Avenue, directly across from the State’s Legislative Office Building, and parking for this event will be available at 1 Oak Street in Hartford.

The five-bedroom home will make the Carmona’s first time homeowners. The renovations for the home began in summer of 2022. Volunteers worked to re-frame interior walls, install windows and insulation, and flooring to the historic home.

This project was made possible through funding from corporate sponsors, including Stanley Black & Decker, Bank of America, and The Hartford.