Hallmark Christmas movie filming in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a late summer day across Connecticut Thursday but it looked like winter in one part of the Capital City.

Snow was seen on this block in downtown Hartford, but this white stuff is fake.

A Hallmark movie is being filmed outside this 150-year-old brownstone on Capitol Avenue. The neighborhood will portray New York in the film, called “Christmas in Harlem.”

There is no release date or cast list yet. It is produced by Synthetic Cinema, a filmmaking company in Rocky Hill.

Some people living in the area say it’s exciting to have the crew there.

“What amazes me is how many people it takes to make a movie. There have to be 70-80 people working to shoot a movie… just the scope of it kind of blows me away,” said Christopher Lea of Hartford.

Filming inside and outside the brownstone will last about three weeks. There was a casting call put out for local extras.