Hallmark Christmas movie filming in Hartford

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a late summer day across Connecticut Thursday but it looked like winter in one part of the Capital City.

Snow was seen on this block in downtown Hartford, but this white stuff is fake.

A Hallmark movie is being filmed outside this 150-year-old brownstone on Capitol Avenue. The neighborhood will portray New York in the film, called “Christmas in Harlem.”

There is no release date or cast list yet. It is produced by Synthetic Cinema, a filmmaking company in Rocky Hill.

Some people living in the area say it’s exciting to have the crew there.

“What amazes me is how many people it takes to make a movie. There have to be 70-80 people working to shoot a movie… just the scope of it kind of blows me away,” said Christopher Lea of Hartford.

Filming inside and outside the brownstone will last about three weeks. There was a casting call put out for local extras.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Renewed push comes from Democrats to expand Medicare

News /

Hallmark Christmas movie filming in Hartford

News /

Ceremony held for Mexican Independence Day in Hartford

News /

Glastonbury Police launch new dashboard to keep residents informed of recent crime

News /

Nyberg: TJ's Burritos in East Granby gives back to the local community

News /

Number of gun permits issued in towns in Greater Hartford area on the rise along with crime

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss