WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Organizers held a “Hanukkah for Ceasefire” event on Tuesday in West Hartford.

The event included a menorah lighting, prayer and song to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and liberation for Palestinians.

Members of the Hartford Jewish Organizing Collective, Jewish Voice for Peace Hartford, If Not Now and allies walked from the corner of Main Street and Farmington Avenue to the menorah lighting.

“All children deserve to be treated equally and they are not terrorists, so you know it’s just, it’s really important to remember the humanity of it and realize that there are innocent lives at stake,” said Sasha Zoldessy of West Hartford.

The White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will head to Israel this week to discuss a timetable for the war.

The defense secretary also expected to visit Israel next week and discuss the need to avoid more civilian casualties in Gaza.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began more than 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 80 percent of the population has been pushed from their homes.