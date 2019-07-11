Hartford prepares for large crowds this weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford has a busy weekend ahead. More than half a dozen big events are expected to draw large crowds.

City leaders are ready to handle it all.

65,000 people will be making their way to Hartford this weekend, which means if you’re one of them, you won’t be alone.

“Just be patient with us and we’ll do everything we can for you,” said Lt. Anthony Pia, Hartford Traffic Division.

Police are ready to handle it all, from the traffic to the crowds.

“At this particular time we are looking at the most traffic coming into the city, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.,” said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford Police Dept.

All construction projects will be halted to help avoid any further back-ups. Police are asking everyone to give yourself extra time.

“Enjoy the city. It’s a good problem to have. We are going to do our best for everyone to get you in,” said Pia.

Some of the big draws include a Yard Goats game, two performances of Cirque De Soleil, Riverfest, which draws a crowd for the fireworks, and Hartford Athletic will also be playing their first actual home game at the newly renovated Dillon Stadium.

“It’s been four years in the making so to be out here and make history on July 13th is really exciting for us,”said Joe Calafiore.

Joe Calafiore is the Vice President of Marketing for Hartford Athletic. A great deal of work has been going on to get the stadium ready for the big day. News 8 got a tour of the field and all the behind the scenes action.

“We’re just finishing the concourse area and a few of the landscaping things. Certainly there are a lot of people here putting in time to make this a reality. We’re ready to go for Saturday,” said Calafiore.

Construction was supposed to be done for May, but weather and other delays pushed the project back a bit.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to get here in May when we had hoped but we are ready to go now everyone is fired up and that’s no damper on the party,” said Calafiore.

Dillon Stadium can hold 5,500 people. We’re told 85-percent of the ticket shave been sold so far. So if you want to come on down on Saturday you still can.

