HAPPENING NOW: Senators Blumenthal, Murphy to remind residents to sign up for health insurance and get flu shot

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy will urge the public to sign up for health care coverage and get their flu shot in light of the two recent fatal cases of the flu.

Connecticut officials will address the public at 11:15 a.m. in Hartford.

RELATED: Two flu-related deaths in the state this season, DPH urges public to take precaution against illness

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.