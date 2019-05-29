Forum on black bears held in Burlington after recent attacks

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Dozens of Burlington residents gathered at town hall to discuss living alongside black bears on Tuesday night after two recent attacks.

Last week, officers had to shoot and kill a mother bear after it attacked a family dog. Before that, a bear got into a pen at a family farm and killed five goats.

