Harry Potter-themed escape room returns to Raymond Library in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Calling all witches and wizards, a popular escape room is back in East Hartford!
The room with a Harry Potter theme is back at the Raymond Library after a successful run in the summer.
Participants are tasked with solving cryptic messages scattered throughout the room to complete the task.
The escape room was organized by librarians Sandy DiCicco and Rebecca Livaich.
Teams that solve the puzzle are rewarded with a photo in their Harry Potter-themed costumes.
For more information and to register, click here.
