Hart-lift program helping activate empty storefronts in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –A new program aims to get rid of empty storefronts in the Capital City. It’s called “Hart-lift.”

Six-million dollars in American Rescue Plan money is being used to help activate empty store fronts downtown and in neighborhoods zoned for business. Local property owners apply for the grant, and depending on the size of the space can receive up to $150,000 dollars to build out the store for a business.

Julio Concepcion of Hartford Chamber of Commerce, explained, “We try to make it as simple as possible for our property owners and we’re hoping this is a huge success. I think this could be a game-changer in the city of Hartford.”

Chelsea Mancini, a property owner, said, “We really wanted to get a business to come in and complement our neighborhood, our community, but, of course, the pandemic has made that really difficult and it continues to be a challenge.”

The City of Hartford received $112-million in American Rescue Plan money. To apply for the grant program log onto HartLift.com.