Hartford adding more ways for residents to be tested for coronavirus, new rapid test sites open

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The capital city is increasing coronavirus testing efforts – tripling the number of places where residents can get tested.

Washington Street is one of 12 new CVS rapid testing sites opening across the state on Friday. Two of the CVS sites are in the capital city. In addition, the city is announcing even more ways for Hartford residents to be tested.

The mayor calls this a dramatic expansion of testing. In total, there are now eight coronavirus testing sites in Hartford, including three new sites at federally funded health centers: InterCommunity Wheeler, Family Health and Wellness, and Community Health Services.

That’s in addition to sites at st Francis Hospital, Hartford hospital, and Hartford HealthCare’s mobile unit – which goes to different sites across the city. What’s key here: no insurance required and no doctors note required at these new sites. But appointments are required.

The key thing the mayor wants you to know, you don’t have to have an active fever and cough. And if you don’t have a car, the city will bring you to those sites.

