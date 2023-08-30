HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interval House has teamed up with the City of Hartford, Hartford police and other groups to promote healthy relationships for youth.

It’s all part of an effort to decrease domestic violence, which has seen an uptick since the pandemic.

Interval House alone is seeing 33% more survivors now than before COVID-19, according to President and CEO Mary-Jane Foster.

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence will provide specialized training to employees at the Hartford Boys & Girls Club. The healthy relationships curriculum hopes to be better at prevention.

“One of the things we know based on studies from the CDC is that this is an intergeneration cycle,” Foster said. “So, the children who experience family violence are likely to repeat it. It’s the only norm they know.”

Foster estimates the program could reach 5,000 teenagers a year.