HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford is making a big play to host a 2020 presidential debate.

The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving is committing $1 million to secure the selection of the city as host for one of the four presidential or two vice presidential debates next year.

Hartford is among 6 U.S. cities that are finalists.

