HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A $2.5 million program in Hartford will help seniors and city workers forgive part of their home loans, according to an announcement Wednesday.

“We want to make sure that those who are serving our community have the opportunity to live in our community, and not just live in our community, but to own and to build wealth in our community,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Money from the program will come from a combination of the American Rescue Act and state funding.

The program hopes to foster home ownership for seniors and city workers. Those eligible can have $10,000 of their loans forgiven.

“This program will help young people like that who want to buy a home, who were born here, lived here, went off to school, came back home, and want to stay and live here,” Councilwoman Shirley Surgeon said.