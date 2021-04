HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford announced Monday their next two walk-up clinics for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The first will happen Tuesday at the Swift Factory in the North End. The next will happen Wednesday at the Free Center.

Both clinics run from 2 pm to 6:30 pm or when they run out of doses. Each clinic will vaccinate 200 people.

You do not need to make an appointment, but you do have to be a resident of Hartford and 18 years or older to get the shot.