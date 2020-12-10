Hartford announces second round of grants for 100 more small businesses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A lifeline for Capital City businesses. Since the pandemic hit Hartford, hundreds of businesses applied for grants from the city. In an effort to keep more businesses from going under, the city is funding a second round of grant for those left out the first time.

The average size of grant during the first round was $8,000. The average business that got one: ones who didn’t get help from the federal government.

From barber shops to restaurants, 161 small businesses across Hartford cashed in on $1.25 million in grants during the pandemic.

“We know that for many small businesses these grants between $5,000 and $10,000 make a huge difference. For others, they’re just a small piece of what they need to survive,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

But since then, more businesses have dried up. Thursday Mayor Luke Bronin, The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, and other donors announced a second round of grants for 100 businesses that were left out of round one. Some $800,000 worth.

Governor Lamont also recently announced a commitment of $50 million for small business grants. But Bronin fears local and state help alone won’t be enough.

“We need the federal government back in the game. It has been half a year since the federal government provided meaningful relief to small businesses and families,” said Bronin.

Some 260 businesses applied to round 1.72 percent of recipients were businesses of color.

“And we want to make sure that those businesses survive because they are the lifeblood of the neighborhoods,” said Jay Williams, President, Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

Hartford allocated $500,000 in federal Cares Act money to fund the grants. The foundation contributed an additional $300,000.

President Jay Williams says donors have stepped up big time.

“It has allowed us to put out more money this year than we have ever put out in the history of our 95-year existence and that’s a direct result of the care and concern that our donors have demonstrated,” said Williams.

The Mayor says there will be a third round of grants worth at least $750,000 in the new year for those who didn’t apply to the first or second rounds.