Closings
There are currently 137 active closings. Click for more details.

Hartford announces temporary modifications for city services amid coronavirus outbreak

Hartford

by: Samaia Hernandez

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The capital city is changing the way it does business starting Wednesday. The changes are meant to be a temporary effort to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

The mayor says this is all an effort to embrace social distancing and limit gatherings, basically follow the advice of public health officials. And these limited services will be in place indefinitely.

RELATED: CT public schools may remain closed for remainder of school year amid coronavirus spread concerns

What does that mean? Well, vital services like public safety (police and fire), public work, sanitation and bulky waste pick up – those will remain.

All libraries, schools, senior centers have been postponed and most walk-in services are suspended. For instance, the tax office and town clerk will be open but the service you’re looking for will likely be on hold. Some things like paying taxes can be done online.

Leadership tasks: running the city’s finances and administrative decisions will all be handled remotely.

One bright point is city parks will remain open and they will be maintained. So as the weather heats up, you can still enjoy the parks. Just maintain social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Salvation Army holding food drive in Glastonbury Wednesday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army holding food drive in Glastonbury Wednesday"

Hartford announces temporary modifications for city services amid coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford announces temporary modifications for city services amid coronavirus outbreak"

Health officials worry on staffing, room shortage with rising local coronavirus cases

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Health officials worry on staffing, room shortage with rising local coronavirus cases"

CT DMV closing branch offices to public due to coronavirus concerns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT DMV closing branch offices to public due to coronavirus concerns"

Bloomfield kicks off meal plan program for school children in response to school shutdown

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bloomfield kicks off meal plan program for school children in response to school shutdown"

Hospitals open drive-thru coronavirus testing, doctor's referral required

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospitals open drive-thru coronavirus testing, doctor's referral required"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss