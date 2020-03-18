Hartford announces temporary modifications for city services amid coronavirus outbreak

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The capital city is changing the way it does business starting Wednesday. The changes are meant to be a temporary effort to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

The mayor says this is all an effort to embrace social distancing and limit gatherings, basically follow the advice of public health officials. And these limited services will be in place indefinitely.

What does that mean? Well, vital services like public safety (police and fire), public work, sanitation and bulky waste pick up – those will remain.

All libraries, schools, senior centers have been postponed and most walk-in services are suspended. For instance, the tax office and town clerk will be open but the service you’re looking for will likely be on hold. Some things like paying taxes can be done online.

Leadership tasks: running the city’s finances and administrative decisions will all be handled remotely.

One bright point is city parks will remain open and they will be maintained. So as the weather heats up, you can still enjoy the parks. Just maintain social distancing.