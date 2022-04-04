HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford anti-violence program with a musical flare celebrates its 10th anniversary of serving youth between ages 5 and 24.

News 8 photojournalist Ryan Bernat gives you an inside look at Hartford’s Proud Drill, Drum, and Dance Corp.

The program’s mission is to keep kids off the street, build healthy relationships between youth and law enforcement, and give young people an outlet to meet their basic needs.

Click here for more information on how to get involved and where you can see them perform.