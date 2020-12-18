Hartford area arts groups to receive part of state’s COVID relief fund

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Hartford area arts groups are getting money from the state’s COVID relief fund for the arts.

Hartford Stage will get more than half a million dollars. Real Art Ways will get more than $150,000 and Hartbeat Ensemble will get more than $20,000.

“We were pretty much saved by this funding in many ways,” Godfrey Simmons, Hartbeat Ensemble. “We were able to bring several pieces because of this funding. We were able to employ 60 artists.”

The governor announced last month that 154 nonprofit arts groups in the state would share $9 million in grants.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford area arts groups to receive part of state's COVID relief fund

News /

Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford started to vaccinate staff members against COVID-19

News /

West Hartford nursing home among the first in nation to vaccinate residents, staff

News /

West Hartford nursing home will be among first facilities in nation to vaccinate residents, staff for COVID-19

News /

5G network service now available in Hartford and New Haven

News /

'Thanks to every one of you': All hands on deck response helping Connecticut dig out of the snow

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss