Hartford area arts groups to receive part of state’s COVID relief fund

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Hartford area arts groups are getting money from the state’s COVID relief fund for the arts.

Hartford Stage will get more than half a million dollars. Real Art Ways will get more than $150,000 and Hartbeat Ensemble will get more than $20,000.

“We were pretty much saved by this funding in many ways,” Godfrey Simmons, Hartbeat Ensemble. “We were able to bring several pieces because of this funding. We were able to employ 60 artists.”

The governor announced last month that 154 nonprofit arts groups in the state would share $9 million in grants.