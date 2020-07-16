Hartford-area nonprofit launches recruitment initiative to find male mentors for kids

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Even though many kids have homes during the pandemic, there is still a huge need to provide them mentors.

Spring and summer 2020 have been hard on us all.

“We have lots of kids who have been shut out of the places that are their normal places of refuge. They didn’t get to go to school in the spring. There are camps and community centers and pools that are closed this summer,” said Andy Fleischmann, President & CEO, Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters.

But for kids served by Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters, the pandemic poses unique challenges. The waiting list for children seeking to be paired with adult mentors has grown over the past few months.

“When we put out a call for volunteers in general we tend to get more women respondents than men. But we need men,” said Fleischmann.

They need male volunteers…and particularly men of color to match with kids in need.

“We have a lot of families who say, ‘Gee I’d like my son to have a big brother who looks like him if possible,'” said Fleischmann.

The Hartford-area nonprofit has launched a new male mentor recruitment initiative, 50 for Fall. The goal: to attract 50 new volunteer mentors by September 21.

President and CEO Andy Fleischmann says they’re not asking for all of your free time… just a few hours a month. Consistently. And with so much focus on fixing the racial disparities in our society, he says becoming a mentor is one way to close those gaps.

“For a lot of these kids it’s just knowing there’s a person there who cares. Who’s willing to talk to them, listen to them, play with them,” said Fleischmann.

During the pandemic Big Brothers Big Sisters launched a toolkit to teach ‘bigs’ and ‘littles’ how to be “virtual” matches. Since none of us know what the pandemic will look like in the fall, volunteers could be meeting in person, just following social distancing guidelines or they may be forced to take those matches online again.