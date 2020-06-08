 

Hartford artist uses mural to send a powerful message

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Hartford artist knew he had to do something big.

“I’m big, I have this demeanor and someone not knowing anything about me could come to this snap judgment,” said artist Kim Hinds.

He spent about a week painting the faces of Breonna Taylor and Floyd, now memorialized in a mural at Hartford’s Heaven Skate Park.

“I’m on Facebook. I’ve been looking through my timeline. I would consider myself an empath, I feel when other people are in pain.”

He said it’s been cathartic, even meditative, to let out the emotions he and so many he knows are feeling

“That was helpful for me and feeling like one person couldn’t do anything, and feeling like I didn’t have the right resources to go out and do something.”

Hinds said the outpouring of support has been incredible. Someone even bought him more paint to help him finish it. 

“I’m hoping that this will build up the support so I can do more of the things like this that I’ve been thinking about in my mind.”

He said he sees the gradual process of creating such a massive piece of art as a metaphor for the change he hopes to see.

“I went to a protest out here, and did I think the protest would change anything? I feel like anything if you do it consistently and you stick with it and you keep coming at it with that same energy day after day, that’s what’s gonna make a difference.”

He said, when he started, he didn’t think his lone action could make a difference.

“You know, I don’t think much of what I was doing, and then I was able to create this, and it’s affecting other people, and now it’s inspiring them to do the same.”

