HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Some people could be looking forward to taking the next big step in their careers. Many open positions might be off the market after a big job fair in Hartford.

On Wednesday, the State Department of Labor teamed up with the Hartford Athletic Soccer Club for their second annual hiring expo at Trinity Health Stadium. Around 120 employers representing several industries across the state including finance, technology, manufacturing, construction, and health care were on hand to meet hundreds of candidates.

“There are more than 100,000 job openings in our state right now,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “This is the opportunity to find that job you want, find that career that you want to build.”

According to Bronin, nearly 300 people found jobs through last year’s fair. There was a bonus for anyone who registered for the event, which was a free ticket voucher to a future Hartford Athletic home game.