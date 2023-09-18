HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletics’ new CEO is a former University of New Haven soccer player who went on to professionally play.

Nick Sakiewicz, who joined Major League Soccer as a founding executive in 1995, also co-founded Keystone Sports and Entertainment, which eventually became the ownership group of the Philadelphia Union.

“I’m excited to be here,” he said. “I’ve got tons of energy, ready to get after it. There’s so much to do here, an amazing fan base…lots of good memories here. It feels like I belong here, because I’ve been here before.”

The team’s next game is 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the Detroit City FC.