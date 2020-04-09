Hartford Athletic to donate portion of merchandise sales to coronavirus relief effort

HARTFORD, Conn. – The Hartford Athletic soccer team announced on Friday they will be donating to local coronavirus relief efforts.

Hartford Athletic, along with other United Soccer League clubs pledge to donate a percentage of April merchandise sales to United Way and its Neighbors in Need fund.



“Hartford Athletic is proud to partner with United Way and to activate our amazing fan base to help those in need,” Hartford Athletic CEO Jim Burda.

President and CEO of United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut Paula S. Gilberto added, “Fans can show their team spirit and ensure that food, emergency assistance and childcare services will be available to local individuals and families affected by COVID-19.”

You can learn more about the Neighbors in Need fund by clicking here.