HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Meet Dillon — Hartford Athletic’s newest mascot.

He’s a fluffy, friendly rare animal called the “glawackus,” which has only been seen once in the 1930s, when it appeared in Glastonbury.

“A mascot is a great opportunity for us to continue to promote our brand and grow as an organization,” said John Ponziani, the senior vice president of marketing communications for Hartford Athletic. “We’re really excited about Dillon, this character that we’ve created. He’s a lot of fun. He’s wacky, as you can see — look at him.”

What’s a glawackus? The cryptid is described as a mix between a bear, a panther and a lion. It’s also known as the Northern Devil Cat.

Dillon’s job is to engage fans as they cheer their team on at Trinity Health Stadium. He was unveiled Friday in a special ceremony at Saint Francis Hospital.