5-year-old child struck, injured by SUV in Watertown

Hartford baby recovers from burns as CT cities crack down on illegal fireworks

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 17-month-old baby is recovering from second-degree burns that happened due to illegal firework use.

Wethersfield, New Britain, and Hartford are all taking to social media to issue strong reminders that explosive fireworks are not only illegal, they are dangerous.

“It sounded like a bomb, basically,” said Tommy Smalls, Hartford.

For weeks, people living in Hartford and communities throughout Connecticut have been hearing loud, scary noises in the wee hours of night.

“But they’ve progressed to the point where it sounds like they’re setting off C-4 or something,” said Smalls. “I hear a big boom and and the house actually shook some.”

We’re not talking about sparklers and fountains. But commercial grade fireworks with hot debris that can spark fires. Last week, the capital city was fielding some 200 calls a day about illegal fireworks.

“Over the weekend, we have seen a decrease of calls per service in regards to fireworks,” said Fire Chief Reginald Freeman, Hartford.

Hartford Police are stepping up efforts to crack down. Mayor Luke Bronin held a press conference drawing attention to the issue last Wednesday.

“Unfortunately the day after that press conference we were made aware of a 17-month-old baby who received second-degree burns to her eyelid and her ears because of fireworks. This is exactly what we were trying to prevent. Our question now to our citizens, will you listen to us now,” said Freeman.

But authorities say they need precise addresses of where fireworks are coming from.

And if you hear fireworks you are encouraged to contact authorities.

