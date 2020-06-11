1  of  2
Hartford Baking Co. ‘raising dough’ to support Black Lives Matter movement

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford business is raising money to support the Black Lives Matter movement. 

“We’re trying to make people aware of what’s going on, there’s a lot of positive momentum with this movement,” said Hartford Baking Company owner Scott Kluger.

“I’m surprised that he was doing it but I’m excited. I’m happy to see so many people joining the cause and it’s a good feeling to see change happening,” said employee Faye Watkins. “It was supposed to be my day off actually but it’s my way of contributing to the Black community.”

Hartford Baking Company is donating half of its sales from its New Park Avenue location today to two organizations that they felt would support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We need to get some money to these particular charities, the NAACP and Camp Courant,” said Kluger. “My wife is on the board and it takes inner-city kids in Hartford and gives them the real camp experience.”

He says his customers have been supportive.

“The food’s great and I thought it was for a great cause so why not come today,” said customer Eric Urcetti of West Hartford.

It wasn’t just about raising money; it was about using their platform to raise awareness, too. 

“I think we may see some real change here, we have an audience, we have Facebook followers, we have dedicated customers and this is an opportunity to make this issue more important.”

