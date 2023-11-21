HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular Hartford bar was closed on Tuesday after the state department of consumer investigation and the police department opened an investigation into an incident allegedly captured in a viral video.

Officials said that The Russian Lady is cooperating and that the bar voluntarily surrendered its liquor license.

News 8 reached out the the bar’s owner, who said they didn’t have a comment on the investigations.

Police said officers were called to the bar on Nov. 4 for a report of an assault. The victim was taken to a hospital, was treated and has been released.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert with the Hartford Police Department said a video circulating that claims to depict the assault has shed light on what might have happened.

“We were just made aware as a department of video that surfaced,” Boisvert, a spokesperson for the department, said. “We’ve viewed that video and determined this clearly paints a different picture of what happened here. This is going to be a very active investigation.”

News 8 has seen the video, but has not verified its authenticity.