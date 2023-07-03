HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a fire at a barber shop in the Parkville neighborhood in Hartford on Monday.

The barber shop is attached to a 2.5-story multi-family home, but the fire was put out before it extended to the residence, according to authorities.

Medical personnel evaluated a 1-year-old child, but they were not brought to the hospital. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

Officials say the residence is likely still habitable.

The fire is under investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshal’s Office.