HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist in Hartford is in critical condition after he was struck by a car on Wednesday.

According to police, a car crashed into a bicycle just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Cumberland Street. The driver told police he was traveling east on New Britain Avenue when the bicycle struck his car.

The bicyclist sustained severe head trauma and was transported to Hartford Hospital. He is currently listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

