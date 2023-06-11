HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford’s Black Lives Matter mural was vandalized over the weekend, according to Mayor Luke Bronin.

The mural, which is located on Trinity Street, was created in 2020. It was in the process of being repainted.

“Whoever scrawled this swastika and message of white supremacy is a miserable, small, hate-filled person who wants us divided and afraid – but our Hartford community is united, diverse, loving, and strong,” Bronin said in a written statement. “We’re angry about this vile act of hate, but we’re not weakened by it. I went out this morning to thank the artists who have joined together to renew this mural as a beautiful expression of a community that stands together in love and mutual respect. Our police are working to find the person responsible for this hate crime, and I want that person to know that their hatefulness just made us stronger.”