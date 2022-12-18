HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children.

The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely and there were no injuries to firefighters. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The Hartford Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.