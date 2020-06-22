 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Hartford, Bloomfield latest to declare racism as a public health crisis, New Britain set to meet on decision

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford and Bloomfield held meetings Monday to discuss declaring racism as a public health crisis.

Following Windsor’s unanimous call to declare racism a public health crisis, other towns and cities in Connecticut are stepping up to do the same. Hartford and Bloomfield met Monday to consider similar resolutions to oppose racism. Both made the declaration Monday evening.

But those governments that moved in this direction say this is not just symbolic. They say it has policy implications.

RELATED: Windsor approves resolution declaring racism a public health crisis

Windsor takes pride in being the first town in Connecticut, so when the Town Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring racism a public health emergency, officials said they wanted it to set an example for all 169 cities and towns.

New Britain officials are also on board with the proposals and scheduled a meeting for Wednesday.

At least ten local governments across the country have moved in this direction. They say the police brutality and COVID-19 impact on minority communities are interrelated. Advocates say these orders demonstrate a commitment to advancing racial equity, including health disparities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Historic remote voting could be an option in special legislative session

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Historic remote voting could be an option in special legislative session"

Two Manchester residents charged with hate crime

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Manchester residents charged with hate crime"

14 people displaced, 1 hospitalized in New Britain house fire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "14 people displaced, 1 hospitalized in New Britain house fire"

Hartford baby recovers from burns as CT cities crack down on illegal fireworks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford baby recovers from burns as CT cities crack down on illegal fireworks"

Connecticut YMCAs detail what’s available, what’s not in today’s reopening

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut YMCAs detail what’s available, what’s not in today’s reopening"

Bloomfield declares racism a public health emergency

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bloomfield declares racism a public health emergency"
More Hartford

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss