Hartford Board of Ed members discuss latest back to school plans, giving parents and students options

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Public School District shared their back-to-school plan in Tuesday’s virtual board meeting. The superintendent says she’s going to allow each family to decide how they want their child to learn this fall.

But she says 2,000 students are still unaccounted for when it comes to virtual learning. So she says giving a completely in-person option is the best solution for students.

To facilitate in-person learning, custodial staff will be increased to keep up on cleaning.

“The bathrooms will be cleaned twice a day, completely disinfected,” Claudio Bazzano, Executive Director of Facilities Hartford Public Schools. “The rest of the time the custodians are going around cleaning the door handles, doorknobs, railings, countertops.”

The district says they got an additional $8-million in funding to help prepare for the year.

They say they have more than enough PPE, sanitizer and other supplies to make the school year safe

School starts in Hartford next Tuesday.

