HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s still two months out, but Hartford leaders are already busy preparing for Hartford’s Independence Day celebration.

Hartford Bonanza is a free, two-day celebration that will include food, local artists, performances and, of course, fireworks.

But, according to Mayor Luke Bronin, even more is to come.

“I love summer in Hartford,” he said. “Almost every single weekend we’ve got great family-friendly festivals and fun happening, whether it’s here at Bushnell Park, up at the riverfront, and, on top of that, everything that’s going on on Pratt Street. Our Hartford Live concerns, our DominGO!, so, it’s going to be a really active summer.”

Hartford Bonanza will be held on July 1 and July 2. The fireworks are planned for July 2 at Bushnell Park.