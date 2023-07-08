HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The annual Hartford Bonanza Fourth of July event was scheduled for last weekend, but was postponed to this weekend because of the rain.

“It’s so hot in here. We manage though, we have some fans going on,” said Randy Garay, who was working inside La Mesa food truck.

Still, the weather was better than the rain that fell on the original date.

“Nothing you can do about the weather. We’re happy to be back,” said organizer Jeff Devereux.

Hartford Bonanza brings together artists, vendors and restaurants — many local to the area. This vendor even buys most of her ingredients from other businesses in the Hartford area.

“The way we’re going to grow and see an uptick in the economy and building entrepreneurship is by sourcing here in Hartford. And I want to make a huge impact in my community,” said Jodi-Ann Bryan, owner of Jodi Cup of Health.

There was plenty to shop from: books, accessories, art… and you could be a part of the art too. This is the first year they’ve included an interactive art exhibit. It’s called Ancestors in Progress.

You’re supposed to think of yourself as a role model of future ancestor in your community,” Devereux said. “I think it’s a thing that adds a lot of value and creates opportunities for people to engage in different ways. We are here to celebrate civic engagement, we are here to celebrate this community, here to help this community come together.”