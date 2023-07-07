HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a rain delay over the holiday weekend, Hartford’s Independence Day celebration will return Saturday.

The Hartford Bonanza is set to start at 4 p.m. at Bushnell Park. This family event is going to have something for everyone including rides, food trucks, a live musical performance and a stunning fireworks show to round out the night.



“The fireworks are gonna be a big show, it’s gonna be about fifteen minutes in length. If you were here last year you got a sense of what’s possible and we’re, we’re hoping it’s a little bit of a bigger show this year, so. It’s a little bit more money, so we’re hopeful we can do something a little bit bigger,” said Jeff Devereux, the event director for First Night Hartford.

The fireworks show is expected to start at 9:30 p.m. and the event is free to the public.

More information on the event can be found here.

