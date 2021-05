HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford-Brainard Airport was closed temporarily Sunday after a minor incident involving a private, single-engine plane went off the runway.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

No one was hurt and the Connecticut Airport Authority is saying it was not considered a crash.

The airport was closed so officials could run operational checks to make sure everything was OK. It is expected to reopen Sunday night.