HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford building inspector has resigned after being arrested for allegedly trafficking over 100 pounds of drugs in New York City, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The DEA said Alexander Samboy was arrested, alongside Gaudencio Rosendo Perez and Zulema Cardenas Espinoza, in October following the drug trafficking investigation.

All three were charged with operating as a major trafficker and first and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Officials said they seized 100 pounds of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and oxycodone, an estimated value of $4 million, from the Mexzzarella Pizza shop in the Bronx

The Hartford Mayor’s Office told News 8 that they began disciplinary hearings for Samboy following the incident but that he chose to resign instead of going through with the proceedings.

